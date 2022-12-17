Home Cities Bengaluru

Associate professors at govt colleges to be promoted in Karnataka

Interestingly, the UGC had given permission for promotion of associate professors in 2010.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

KarnatakaHigher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Faculty at government colleges now have an opportunity to get promoted, in a first for Karnataka. The higher education department took the decision to promote associate professors of Government First Grade Colleges to professors. Previously, faculty would retain their positions until retirement. However, a decision was now been taken to promote 274 assistant professors to professors.

“The decision to promote associate professors was based on the decision of the Career Advancement Selection Committee... It will benefit 274 associate professors in the state,” Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said.

Interestingly, the UGC had given permission for promotion of associate professors in 2010. However, that was the last time associate professors had an opportunity for promotion. Narayan said the decision to promote associate professors was taken by the government 12 years after UGC’s last decision.

