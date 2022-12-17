Home Cities Bengaluru

Register vehicles of private sector staffers in Bharath series, says Karnataka HC

Objecting to the petition, the state government contended that most of the private company employees are working on a contract basis and they are frequently hopping companies.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to register new non-transport vehicles of the private sector employees also in the Bharath (BH) series, in terms of the Central Motor Vehicles (20th amendment) Rules 2021 issued on August 26, 2021.    

Justice CM Poonacha passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by T Shalini, working in a software firm and others. They have moved the court after their vehicles were denied registration in BH series in view of a transport department circular on December 20, 2021.

The circular instructed authorities to take steps for registration of vehicles in the BH series only in respect of those vehicles owned by the officers of All India Service, Central Government employees holding posts of inter-state transfer and bank officers holding posts of inter-state transfer, in the first phase, in terms of the notification issued by the Union government.  

The Union Ministry of Road Transport issued a notification on August 26, 2021 introducing the registration of BH series new non-transport vehicles for the seamless transfer of such vehicles from one state to another. The state government on November 30, 2021 permitted transport authorities to register the new non-transport vehicles under BH series as per the amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules.  

Objecting to the petition, the state government contended that most of the private company employees are working on a contract basis and they are frequently hopping companies. So, there is no guarantee of working in the same company permanently to collect taxes frequently when it falls due.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court transport vehicles private sector employees Bharath series
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp