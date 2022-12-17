Register vehicles of private sector staffers in Bharath series, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to register new non-transport vehicles of the private sector employees also in the Bharath (BH) series, in terms of the Central Motor Vehicles (20th amendment) Rules 2021 issued on August 26, 2021.

Justice CM Poonacha passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by T Shalini, working in a software firm and others. They have moved the court after their vehicles were denied registration in BH series in view of a transport department circular on December 20, 2021.

The circular instructed authorities to take steps for registration of vehicles in the BH series only in respect of those vehicles owned by the officers of All India Service, Central Government employees holding posts of inter-state transfer and bank officers holding posts of inter-state transfer, in the first phase, in terms of the notification issued by the Union government.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport issued a notification on August 26, 2021 introducing the registration of BH series new non-transport vehicles for the seamless transfer of such vehicles from one state to another. The state government on November 30, 2021 permitted transport authorities to register the new non-transport vehicles under BH series as per the amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Objecting to the petition, the state government contended that most of the private company employees are working on a contract basis and they are frequently hopping companies. So, there is no guarantee of working in the same company permanently to collect taxes frequently when it falls due.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to register new non-transport vehicles of the private sector employees also in the Bharath (BH) series, in terms of the Central Motor Vehicles (20th amendment) Rules 2021 issued on August 26, 2021. Justice CM Poonacha passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by T Shalini, working in a software firm and others. They have moved the court after their vehicles were denied registration in BH series in view of a transport department circular on December 20, 2021. The circular instructed authorities to take steps for registration of vehicles in the BH series only in respect of those vehicles owned by the officers of All India Service, Central Government employees holding posts of inter-state transfer and bank officers holding posts of inter-state transfer, in the first phase, in terms of the notification issued by the Union government. The Union Ministry of Road Transport issued a notification on August 26, 2021 introducing the registration of BH series new non-transport vehicles for the seamless transfer of such vehicles from one state to another. The state government on November 30, 2021 permitted transport authorities to register the new non-transport vehicles under BH series as per the amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Objecting to the petition, the state government contended that most of the private company employees are working on a contract basis and they are frequently hopping companies. So, there is no guarantee of working in the same company permanently to collect taxes frequently when it falls due.