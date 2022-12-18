Home Cities Bengaluru

Police permission must for Christmas, New Year parties in Bengaluru

The police commissioner also said that the organisers will be held responsible if a stampede or any other untoward incident takes place.

Published: 18th December 2022

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   With an aim to prevent any untoward incident from taking place, Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy has made obtaining police permission mandatory for organisers of New Year and Christmas parties.

The top cop held coordination meetings at his office on Infantry Road on Friday with representatives of hotels, clubs and other party organisers. He instructed them to obtain prior permission from the jurisdictional police and other civic agencies concerned. Organisers, while applying for permissions, have to explain in detail about the type of events they would be hosting. Parties without permission will not be allowed. Organisers have also strictly been instructed to ensure that drugs are not allowed at the events and to also ensure the safety of children and women.

The preventive measures made mandatory by the police commissioner include, frisking, ban on weapon even if it is licensed, installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras, power backup through UPS and generators, adequate light at the venues, criminal backgrounds of security guards and employees hired for the event to be checked, dial 112 or the jurisdictional police to inform about suspicious movement of people or any unclaimed object, tie-up with transport operators to ensure dropping women staff to their homes after the event, avoiding sale of tickets beyond capacity to avoid overcrowding, deployment of both male and female security guards and educating staff on good behaviour with participants.The police commissioner also said that the organisers will be held responsible if a stampede or any other untoward incident takes place.

