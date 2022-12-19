130 unsafe road humps removed, rest by New Year

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unscientific road humps, a bane for motorists due to poor visibility resulting in sudden undulations, jerks, shocks and accidents, is being removed or rectified on priority. Till date, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Traffic Engineering Cell has removed 130 road humps across the city and levelled the roads.

Engineer-In-Chief B S Prahalad said the Palike has shared data of 427 road humps which were collected from each traffic station under Bengaluru Traffic Police limits.“The Palike so far has fixed 130 such road humps and has now got another requisition from the traffic department that 103 road humps out of 427 are needed and they are as per standard.

The only thing is visibility. We will add white paint and fix cat eye reflectors for visibility. As many as 14 unscientific humps come under the National Highways Authority of India and they have been communicated to fix them. The Palike is left with 180 unscientific road humps which will be cleared by the end of this month,” he said.

Traffic Commissioner M A Saleem said they gave the data to the civic body a few days ago as officers felt that such humps impact smooth traffic flow and also may result in tragedy. “Have received feedback that some of the humps have been cleared. We will have to check the claims,” he added.

According to the data provided by the traffic police, the highest number of such unscientific and dangerous road humps are at Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Station with 61 followed by Jalahalli Traffic Station (54) and Jayanagar Traffic Station (42). Banashankari Traffic Station has just one and Madiwala and Mico Layout Traffic stations have two such road humps.

The official said once the BBMP paints and adds reflectors at 103 humps, the number of unscientific road humps at some of the station limits will come down.

