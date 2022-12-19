Clear mosquito breeding spots to fight Zika: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the first case of Zika virus in Karnataka, doctors have advised that mosquito breeding grounds be eradicated in the city. The rainy season extends to seven to eight months in Bengaluru, and like every year, the city has been witnessing dengue cases. Dr Lakshmipathy Suddekunte from KC General Hospital said that they have been seeing two to three cases every day over six months now.

Since Zika virus is a vector-borne disease and can be spread by dengue-causing mosquitoes as well, Dr Suddekunte advised to remove all possible mosquito breeding grounds in the city. Dr Nawed Azam, a paediatric consultant, Intensive Care Services, explained that Zika is closely related to dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis (brain fever) and West Nile viruses. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito which is also responsible for causing dengue.

Doctors have emphasised on cleaning up the stagnant water or spraying larvicidal oil over collected water. They even suggested parents make their children wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellent creams. Using household protection measures such as bed nets, window screens, repellents, coils and vaporisers is also advised.

In lieu of Zika virus, doctors have also suggested screening pregnant women with suspected Zika virus exposure. Screening the mother while the baby is still in the womb or when newly born can give doctors knowledge for any deformity, or even hearing loss and eye defects.

