Doctors not in favour of teleconsultations

BENGALURU: Teleconsultations, which gained popularity during the pandemic, has continued as patients are availing digital platforms for medical consultations. However, many doctors are not in favour of online consultations.

Dr Kalpajit Banik, a doctor from Bengaluru and ex-member of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that the concept of telemedicine was present pre-pandemic as well in Bengaluru. The system has now become more organised with technology and several digital consulting platforms have blossomed in the last 2-3 years.

Few doctors have said that patients prefer digital consultations as it is cheaper than in-person consultations especially for ailments which are not serious. Dr Rohan Krishnan, president, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), does not favour digital consultations. He opined that it is not completely trustworthy and cannot be compared with the accuracy of an in-person examination of the patient. During the pandemic, it was not possible hence teleconsultations were promoted to maintain social distancing.

He also said that online consultations is an added source of income for doctors who in the comfort of their homes can counsel patients. Dr Krishnan added that tele-consultations should be limited to emergency cases only. A dermatologist based in South Bengaluru said that teleconsultation services started during the pandemic, and now people are preferring it to save travel or waiting time.

He offered online consultations on demand basis through a phone or video call and took note of the history, duration, symptoms and then addressed the problem. However, he also said that many people still continue to prefer in-person consultations.

A member of IMA Junior Doctor Network explained that the tele-consultations had both positive and negative aspects. Telemedicine has made services available to people in remote areas as well wherein they can save travel cost and time as well. However, he said that there are possible chances of medical negligence as well if patients are not consulted properly.

