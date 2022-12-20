Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Portions of Metro’s airport line yet to start as BIAL is yet to part with land

Work on one stretch is dependent on the launch of commercial operations at the airport’s Terminal 2.

Published: 20th December 2022 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro's Airport Line will pass between the two flyovers on the main road leading to Terminal 2. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two parcels of land, totally running to a length of 2 km, yet to be handed over to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) by the airport operator have ensured nil construction in those portions on the KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Line running to 36 km.

Metro sources told TNIE that both these land parcels fell under Reach-3 of the line, which runs nearly 15 km from IAF Yelahanka to KIA.

“This Reach requires 78 piers (Pillars) to be erected. Of them, no work has started on 17 pillars as the land has not yet been handed over to us by Bangalore International Airport Limited (airport operator). Foundation work is speedily in progress in the rest of the pillars. These 17 pillars are proposed between the two new flyovers, being constructed to access T2. They together form a Split Flyover, with one taking care of traffic towards the airport and the other in the reverse direction,” explained Metro sources.

“We cannot start any work now here unless the traffic rushing towards the airport is diverted to the flyovers above. It was to be done this month before T2 launch but it has not happened," he explained.

A few rounds of discussion in connection with the handing over of the land have been held between BMRCL and BIAL. The other parcel of land running to 1.5 km is required after the flyover ends, near KIA.

“We needed 3 km of land here as the airport line which is mostly elevated will become at-grade level here. BMRCL has handed over 1.5 km of the land to us. We still await the handing over of the other half. 10 piers have been completed where we got the land while other work awaits land here,” another source said.
BIAL refused to comment on the issue. 

