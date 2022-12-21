Bengaluru civic body to resume evictions after SWD survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to complete the survey of encroachments on stormwater drains in the city by December 28, and resume the encroachment clearance drive.

At a progress review meeting on stormwater drains, he told officials to coordinate with tahsildars and land surveyors of Bangalore Urban district for encroachment clearance.

The tahsildars were told to issue notices to encroachers and listen to complaints from the public in this regard.

“The survey in Yelahanka is complete. By December 28, the survey in all other zones should be completed. After that, an order will be passed in 15 days to resume the stormwater drain encroachment removal drive,” said Girinath, adding that no encroacher will be spared.

As for the development of stormwater drains, tenders have already been invited through sector-wise packages and the work has been started. For works that are yet to start, the chief commissioner instructed the SWD Chief Engineer to ensure that officials start them immediately.

