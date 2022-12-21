Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru civic body to resume evictions after SWD survey

The tahsildars were told to issue notices to encroachers and listen to complaints from the public in this regard.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to complete the survey of encroachments on stormwater drains in the city by December 28, and resume the encroachment clearance drive.

At a progress review meeting on stormwater drains, he told officials to coordinate with tahsildars and land surveyors of Bangalore Urban district for encroachment clearance.

The tahsildars were told to issue notices to encroachers and listen to complaints from the public in this regard.

“The survey in Yelahanka is complete. By December 28, the survey in all other zones should be completed. After that, an order will be passed in 15 days to resume the stormwater drain encroachment removal drive,” said Girinath, adding that no encroacher will be spared.

As for the development of stormwater drains, tenders have already been invited through sector-wise packages and the work has been started. For works that are yet to start, the chief commissioner instructed the SWD Chief Engineer to ensure that officials start them immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp