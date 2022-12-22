Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's RV varsity gets Rs 2.5crore grant from Norway  

The project will bring together scholars, students and researchers working in three of the most valuable and fragile ecosystems of the planet – the Arctic, the Eastern Himalayas and the Amazon.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-based RV University has received a grant of 3 million Norwegian Kroner, equivalent to Rs 2.5 crore, for a global environmental humanities project. The project, led by the Arctic University of Norway, in association with University of Campinas, Brazil; RV University, Bengaluru, and the Highland Institute, Kohima.

The aim of the project is to create a multi-national, multi-institutional MA Programme for Global Environmental Humanities by providing learning opportunities by mutual student exchange programme to and from Norway, student participation in international research projects at all partnering institutions, four winter and summer schools, knowledge dissemination, environmental artwork, publications and a major concluding conference.

Awarded by the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills, the four-year project will be executed by the Institute for Archaeology, History, Religious Studies and Theology at the Arctic University and the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences (SoLAS), RV University, along with other partners.

