Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid scare: Minister urges people to take booster

Amidst China surge, Sudhakar says state to follow Centre’s advisory to send samples for genome sequencing

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(PTI | Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, Japan and the US and a few other countries, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has urged people in the state to take the precautionary (booster) dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. So far, only 20% of the people in Karnataka have taken the booster dose, the minister said.

Dr Sudhakar also said that Karnataka will comply with the Union Health Ministry’s advisory to send samples of all positive Covid-19 cases for genome sequencing to trace new variants. “Appropriate steps will be taken to trace any new variants,” he added.

Further, screening will also be done at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to identify infected passengers, he added on the measures taken to check the spread of the virus.

He further said that new guidelines will soon be released in this regard. The samples of all passengers testing positive for Covid-19 will be sent to INSACOG (Indian SARC-COV-2 Genomics Consortium) to study if any new variants are found, he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee, told TNIE that in the past few months people in the state have become lenient and did not come forward to get their booster shot. People have even stopped wearing masks, he said. Meanwhile, 18 new cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday taking the active caseload to 1,263. Twenty-seven people recovered on Tuesday taking the recovery rate to 98.97%.

Meanwhile, 3,622 rapid antigen detection and RT PCR tests were  conducted in Karnataka on Wednesday. Total passengers screened at Bengaluru airport was 5,692.

As many as 5.51 crore people have taken the first dose of vaccine and 5.53 crore people have taken the second dose in Karnataka.

However, the Covid portal showed that only 1.03 crore people in Karnataka had taken the precautionary dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Vaccination
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp