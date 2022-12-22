Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt pushes digitisation of edu, students raise concern

Some students feel that online classes and a move towards digital learning is not the same as in-person classes.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the pandemic normalising the use of technology in education, the state government has been working on digitising of the education sector to ensure that it is up-to-date and transparent. However, students, teachers and parents have raised concern at the reliance on technology in education.

While students believe that online education and technology feel impersonal compared to physical classes, parents are worried about the health effects of using technology for a long time, both at home and during school hours.

Moreover, teachers have highlighted that technology has reduced the attention span of children, leading them to become more indisciplined. Others have also highlighted that the move to digitisation means that students from poor socio-economic backgrounds are being left behind.

“Social media has become a primary source of entertainment and communication for them. It has proven to negatively impact the wellbeing and academic performance of students. Lack of focus, use of inappropriate language, exposure to a lot of age inappropriate content, cyber-bullying are rampant among the children,” said Sreepriya Unnikrishnan, head of Ekya School, JP Nagar.

Some students feel that online classes and a move towards digital learning is not the same as in-person classes. “It’s easier to get the point across in offline learning. Technology as a whole feels impersonal, especially when used on younger students. It’s also very easy to get distracted, so ensuring that basic concepts are retained is hard,” said one Class 11 student, who wished to remain anonymous.

Apart from the detached feeling of learning online, the education department’s push towards digitisation of processes have also posed a huge problem for students, especially due to the implementation of the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online classes digital learning
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp