New Year’s celebration on Brigade Road doubtful  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a spurt in Covid-19 cases abroad, and an advisory from the Health Ministry to states to follow safety protocols, health authorities at BBMP have expressed concerns over crowds during New Year’s Eve. Accordingly, the gathering of revellers at the iconic Brigade Road and MG Road on December 31 remains doubtful.

A health official of BBMP said with Bengaluru already witnessing Covid-related tragedies during the second wave, the city cannot handle a similar pressure. “As Bengaluru City has more people from rural areas employed in hotels and other places, who are vulnerable to the spread of infection, allowing gatherings and neglecting protocols may prove costly,” said an official.

The BBMP is also awaiting advisory from the Technical Advisory Committee as a Covid variant that is surging in China has been detected in parts of India recently. “We have already instructed that the Covid protocols like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance while stepping out of homes should be followed. The guidelines for New Year’s are yet to be issued, as only after the TAC advisory, the Palike will decide new guidelines,” said Special Commissioner, BBMP Health Department, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra.

Meanwhile, the Brigade Road, Church Street and MG Road Traders associations are gearing up for the big bash. However, Suhail Yusuf, Secretary of Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association, said, “In case, the authority suggests suspending the gathering, we will follow the BBMP’s and the police department’s directions strictly.”

BENGALURU: With a spurt in Covid-19 cases abroad, and an advisory from the Health Ministry to states to follow safety protocols, health authorities at BBMP have expressed concerns over crowds during New Year’s Eve. Accordingly, the gathering of revellers at the iconic Brigade Road and MG Road on December 31 remains doubtful. A health official of BBMP said with Bengaluru already witnessing Covid-related tragedies during the second wave, the city cannot handle a similar pressure. “As Bengaluru City has more people from rural areas employed in hotels and other places, who are vulnerable to the spread of infection, allowing gatherings and neglecting protocols may prove costly,” said an official. The BBMP is also awaiting advisory from the Technical Advisory Committee as a Covid variant that is surging in China has been detected in parts of India recently. “We have already instructed that the Covid protocols like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance while stepping out of homes should be followed. The guidelines for New Year’s are yet to be issued, as only after the TAC advisory, the Palike will decide new guidelines,” said Special Commissioner, BBMP Health Department, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra. Meanwhile, the Brigade Road, Church Street and MG Road Traders associations are gearing up for the big bash. However, Suhail Yusuf, Secretary of Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association, said, “In case, the authority suggests suspending the gathering, we will follow the BBMP’s and the police department’s directions strictly.”