BBMP bulldozer drive: 78 properties on the radar

As per documents, tasildar Naga Prashanth passed an encroachment removal order at Kalkere village of KR Puram against seven properties at different survey numbers on December 15.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP bulldozer at work

A BBMP bulldozer at work. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is getting ready to move its bulldozers over 78 properties in KR Puram and Varthur hobli in Mahadevapura Zone.

As per documents, tasildar Naga Prashanth passed an encroachment removal order at Kalkere village of KR Puram against seven properties at different survey numbers on December 15. Similarly, a drive was ordered against 19 properties at Siddapura village of Varthur and 52 properties at Munekolalu village on December 8.

In Kalkere, BBMP officials will carry out the drive in survey number 263, 264/1, 4, 343, 344, 345, 346, 347 and 352/1, 2.

In Siddapura, 19 properties at survey numbers 28,28/1, 28/2, 29/3, 28/5, 28/4, 30/1, 31/2, 40/1, 27/ 1a1, 32,38/1, 2, 3, 9 39, 38/6, 29, 40/2, 54/1, 48/1, 49/2, 49/3 and 51/1 will face the BBMP’s excavators.
The drive will also take place at survey number 16, 19/1, 64, 58, 49/1, 49/2, 49/4, 3/1, 3/2, 3/3, 17/1A, 18, 19/3, 49/3, 63/ 1, 63/2 at Munekolalu village.

