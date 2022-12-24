Bengaluru elderly couple to finally get alternative land

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two years after the Bangalore Development Authority handed over developed land in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in exchange for the 4,150 sq ft of ancestral land handed over by an elderly couple for the formation of the layout, the alternative land has recently been registered in their names.

TNIE in its report on November 3 headlined “Elderly couple fences land in Kempegowda Layout in protest” reported that the couple blocked over 100m of the Major Arterial Road (MAR), the link road for all the nine Blocks in the sprawling layout to draw BDA’s attention to their plight.

This was a desperate step by Chikka Bettaya, 75, whose left leg and left hand are paralysed, and Lakshmi Narasamma, 70, of Komaghatta village in the Layout’s fourth Block since repeated visits to the BDA office did not help in getting the land registered in their names.

Following TNIE’s report top officials in the government and the BDA assured this reporter that the registration would happen at the earliest. Bettaya expressed his gratitude to TNIE for highlighting their plight and ensuring justice.

