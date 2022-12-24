Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid scare in air: Hospitals to stock up oxygen

Govt holds meetings with all stakeholders, officials and hospitals, assures public that there is no need to panic

Published: 24th December 2022

A BBMP marshal keeps vigil at K R Market, Bengaluru, on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that problems which plagued hospitals in the previous waves do not recur, the government departments preparing themselves sufficiently, if Covid-19 cases surge.

The government is holding a series of meetings with all stakeholders, officials and hospitals to gauge the preparedness, while assuring people that there is no need to panic as cases will not spurt like it did during the previous waves.

Government and private hospitals have been asked to ensure sufficient oxygen supply. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and special commissioner, health, BBMP, Dr KV Trilok Chandra held meetings with hospitals to take stock of the situation, and in the meantime, the department has also issued directions to the hospital.

Health Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE that earlier, directions were issued to conduct dry runs of oxygen supply and generation, once in 30 days, but it will done once in 15 days.

He also said that private hospitals have been asked reserve beds within 24 hours, after the directions are issued. During a meeting with private hospitals, Girinath said that they should ensure beds, ICU units, oxygen supply and other facilities, while adding that 90 per cent of Bengalureans have been vaccinated with Covishield. A letter has also been sent to the government to supply more vaccines, especially to secure booster doses for those aged above 60.

“Around 1 lakh vaccines which the Palike has will expire by January-end, and it will be sent back to the government if unused. We will also ask for large quantities of Covishield from the government,” Girinath said, adding that directions have also been given on how to manage the situation if there is a sudden jump in Covid-19 cases.

