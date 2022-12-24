PACL scam: Cops submit chargesheet against 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Rural police submitted a preliminary chargesheet naming 10 persons in the Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) land scam, in which land was sold fraudulently despite a Supreme Court order against registering any land belonging to PACL.

Pearls Group ran various Ponzi schemes and collected Rs 49,100 crore from five crore people. The scam came to light in 2016 and the Supreme Court ordered that the property belonging to the firm and its sister concerns should be auctioned and the proceedings used to compensate the victims.

IGP, Central Range, M Chandrasekhar, said on Friday that a case has been registered in Attibele police station against fraudulent registration of over 13 acres bearing 11 survey numbers and worth over Rs 15 crore at M Medahalli in Anekal. “We have arrested seven persons, including a senior sub-registrar. Two obtained anticipatory bail, while one is absconding.

The preliminary chargesheet mentions two firms, Woodsville Projects and Megastructures Infracon,” he said. The prime accused, Manjunath BS, identified the land belonging to PACL and its sister companies. The police also arrested Shivaputra Tanga, a senior sub-registrar at the Attibele sub-registrar office.

