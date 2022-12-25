Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Painter extorts techie using her private pictures, held

After the victim, a resident of Begur Road, lost her pen drive, Shoaib had found it.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A painter was arrested for blackmailing a 25-year-old woman software engineer after finding her lost pen drive that contained her private photos and videos. The victim had given him around Rs 70,000 after he promised to return the memory device. But he did not, and continued to harass her. She approached the CEN police of the South East division, who arrested the accused, Shoaib Ahmed, and recovered the pen drive.

After the victim, a resident of Begur Road, lost her pen drive, Shoaib had found it. He checked its contents and also found out her mobile number. He sent her some of the photos and videos from the pen drive on WhatsApp and demanded money.

“He had threatened the victim that the photos and videos would be uploaded on social media if she did not pay up. But when he continued to demand money, she filed a complaint on October 30,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Blackmail
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp