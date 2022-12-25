Bengaluru: Painter extorts techie using her private pictures, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A painter was arrested for blackmailing a 25-year-old woman software engineer after finding her lost pen drive that contained her private photos and videos. The victim had given him around Rs 70,000 after he promised to return the memory device. But he did not, and continued to harass her. She approached the CEN police of the South East division, who arrested the accused, Shoaib Ahmed, and recovered the pen drive. After the victim, a resident of Begur Road, lost her pen drive, Shoaib had found it. He checked its contents and also found out her mobile number. He sent her some of the photos and videos from the pen drive on WhatsApp and demanded money. “He had threatened the victim that the photos and videos would be uploaded on social media if she did not pay up. But when he continued to demand money, she filed a complaint on October 30,” said an officer.