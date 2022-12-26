Material thefts at Metro sites lead to losses in lakhs in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent theft of gas pipeline materials at Veerannapalya Metro station on the Airport Line which stopped construction work there is not an isolated instance. There has been theft of materials at construction sites across the city, and contractors have incurred huge losses. The thefts usually occur at night, after which, in some cases, FIRs have also been filed.

On the Airport line stretch between Husamaranahalli and Doddajala stations, the security guards, who monitor the place at night, have been thrashed and construction materials were stolen. “Pipes, reinforcement material and staging pipes which are required for erection work of piers go missing often, resulting in losses of Rs 10 lakhs so far,” said a source.

There was also a threat to public safety, which worries them more. “The nails used to fasten the barricades too are sometimes removed. A barricade board weighing 172 kg falling on a motorist or pedestrian passing through the road will be a major accident for which we would be held responsible,” he explained. The presence of security guards has been bolstered to 45 personnel who work in two shifts, another source said.

A source at another Metro site said that BMRCL will not compensate them as the safeguarding of material is the responsibility of the contractor. “Welding material, diesel-generator batteries which have a market value of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, batteries used to power earth movers as well as hydrant machines are being stolen at both Tin Factory and Mahadevapura stations. Power tools and head cutters kept inside toolboxes too are broken into and stolen. The loss is more than Rs 15 lakh so far,” he said.

Another person, who is familiar with the developments, said that during lunch, groups of women walking together just pick up materials and conceal them in their bags. “I have caught them and warned them but it continues. I have handed over a few men to the police too,” he added. Miscreants come on two-wheelers, brandish knives and flee with the material. “It is quite dangerous as we work through nights.”Two senior Metro officials said they are aware of such thefts taking place.

