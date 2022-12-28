Captivating, delightful, thought-provoking: Page turners of 2022

By Express News Service

As 2022 nears its end, CE looks at titles that stood out the most

Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, Ashneer Grover (Penguin India; Rs 305)

The memoir of the controversial entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India investor Ashneer Grover was among Penguin India’s last releases for 2022. As the founder of one of the first startups to reach Unicorn status, Grover chronicles his life and provides a sneak peak into the ever-expanding world of startups through the book, while occasionally dropping truth bombs in his signature style.

Equal, Yet Different: Career Catalysts for the Professional Woman Hardcover, Anita Bhogle (Penguin India; Rs 270)

Despite an ever-growing number of women now taking up career paths that were previously male-exclusive, they continue to face workspace discrimination, under-compensation and being passed over for leadership positions. In her book, Anita Bhogle identifies the catalysts that can help career-driven women realise their full potential. Based on in-depth conversations with experts, career women and more, the book maps out ways in which working women could overcome workspace obstacles to achieve true emancipation.

Chemical Khichdi: How I Hacked My Mental Health, Aparna Piramal Raje (Penguin India; Rs 278)

The pandemic led to a resurgence in conversations surrounding mental health and the misconceptions surrounding it, as people looked for ways to cope with isolation and lack of social contact. Aparna Piramal Raje’s 2022 release is a mix of mental health memoirs and a self-help books. A candid account of her own mental issues, Raje delves into the way in which family and friends could become genuine allies to a person suffering from mental health issues.

The Dismantling of India in 35 portraits, TJS George (Simon & Schuster India; Rs 692)

TJS George attempts to tell the story of India through brief portraits of 35 notable personalities from a wide range of fields, who had varying levels of influence in shaping India. Having been a journalist since well before India gained Independence, George is uniquely qualified to tell this story, which offers rare insights and anecdotes about personalities such as Subhash Chandra Bose, VD Savarkar, JRD Tata and Veerappan among others.

Independence, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (HarperCollins India; Rs 408)

The story of India’s independence is told through the eyes of three sisters, each with their own flaws and desires, but bound together through a fierce sense of loyalty. An equally inspiring and devastating tale about one of the most pivotal periods in the country’s history, the book takes the readers through many twists and turns while always keeping the characters grounded.

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh, Shrayana Bhattacharya (HarperCollins India; Rs 453)

A path-breaking story on the female gaze, the book explores how India’s women experienced post-1991 economic liberalisation. The book follows a diverse group of women from various backgrounds, who unite under their shared love for actor Shah Rukh Khan - representing a friendlier face of masculinity amid an oppressive culture and their search for intimacy, freedom and fun.

Lords of the Deccan, Anirudh Kanisetti (Juggernaut; Rs 899)

A first-time author and history buff, Kanisetti delve deep into the lesser-known history of Southern India. Spanning across the rule of Eastern Chalukyas, the Rashtrakutas and the Cholas, the book is written in such a way as to capture the readers’ imagination and transport them back a 1,000 years in time. This gripping account narrates the role various southern dynasties played in the country’s history, and provides a fresh perspective into the lives of oft-forgotten figures from the time period.

