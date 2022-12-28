Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held for RTI activist's murder in Bengaluru

A few hours later, the accused attacked Murthy and smashed his head with a boulder.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:31 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sathanur police have arrested four persons of a family in connection with the murder of an RTI activist in Kanakapura.

Murthy R (31), was murdered on the evening of December 22. He was a farmer and an RTI activist.
Police said Murthy’s uncle Srinivas, his sons Chethan and Chandan, and his wife have been arrested for murder.

“There were frequent fights between the families of the accused and the deceased over each other entering their agricultural fields. They had also approached police in the past and were asked to settle the dispute within themselves and warned of legal action if they continue fighting,” the police said.

On December 22, there was a fight between Murthy and his cousins over the destruction of crops on Murthy’s land while driving a tractor and the accused threatened him with dire consequences.

A few hours later, the accused attacked Murthy and smashed his head with a boulder. “Murthy’s mother has filed a complaint against six others, including Gram Panchayat member Gopal, and has alleged there are political reasons behind the murder. Efforts are on to nab Gopal and others,” the police added.

