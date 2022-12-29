Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Activists mixed response about BMLTA fixing transport woes

With the passing of the Bill, BNP’s goal for sustainable urban transport is now within reach, Srikanth added.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka Assembly. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly passing the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill has received a mixed response from several quarters. While those like Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have welcomed BMLTA, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) has opposed it.

BMLTA is a unified agency that will be in charge of all policy decisions relating to urban mobility, with the Chief Minister as its ex-officio chairperson, and the Bengaluru development minister and transport minister as ex-officio vice-chairpersons.

Vinay Sreenivasa of BBPV said, “The BMLTA will be another state-controlled agency and the passing of the Bill without public consultation and in the absence of a BBMP-elected council is against the 74th Amendment of the Constitution that decentralized powers to urban local bodies.”

“City roads are under BBMP’s control, and BMTC is under the transport department, while the Metro is under the Urban Development Department. We agree that transport coordination is needed, but passing the Bill hurriedly in the absence of an elected BBMP Council undermines the power of ULBs, who are empowered to take decisions,” Vinay said, adding that the Opposition parties must oppose BMLTA.

Terming the passing of the BMLTA Bill as the first step towards fixing traffic woes in Bengaluru, Srikanth Narasimhan, founder and general secretary of BNP, said, “Bengaluru is in need of a unified transport body that will integrate multiple government agencies to address traffic woes.

Aware of the need for a single authority to plan, oversee, and coordinate activities of various other agencies, with a holistic and integrated approach to the transport system which has been in discussion for 14 long years. With the passing of the Bill, BNP’s goal for sustainable urban transport is now within reach, Srikanth added.

BILL PASSED IN COUNCIL
Belagavi: The BMLTA Bill, which will bring all transport and allied departments under one umbrella to streamline the traffic in Bengaluru, was passed in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Bill was passed in the Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly BNP BBPV BMLTA Bill
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp