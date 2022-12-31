New Year in Bengaluru: Shop owners illuminate streets, deploy private guards

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traders’ associations in Bengaluru like Brigade Shops and Establishment Association and Commercial Street Association are going the extra mile to welcome the New Year and to make it safe for all. Most traders on several popular roads have lit up their respective streets to help regulate law and order.

They have also deployed private security guards in addition to the police personnel already stationed.

Suhail Yusuf, secretary, of Brigade Shops and Establishment Association, said he has already sent a proposal to the police commissioner for safety measures to be put in place on Brigade Road for the New Year. “We have spent Rs 13 lakh to light up Brigade Road to provide better visibility to police,” said Yusuf.

Deepak Batavia, president of the Church Street Occupants’ Association said, “At Church Street, 85 buildings have been illuminated for better visibility”. Commercial Street Association secretary Mayank Rohatgi said that the association, which has 60 shop owners as its members, has already deployed eight private security personnel.

“We began the preparation 15 days ago and are going to have lucky draws for customers. Every weekend, till January 15, we will be giving a gift to the winner of the lucky draw,” said Rohatgi.

BENGALURU: Traders’ associations in Bengaluru like Brigade Shops and Establishment Association and Commercial Street Association are going the extra mile to welcome the New Year and to make it safe for all. Most traders on several popular roads have lit up their respective streets to help regulate law and order. They have also deployed private security guards in addition to the police personnel already stationed. Suhail Yusuf, secretary, of Brigade Shops and Establishment Association, said he has already sent a proposal to the police commissioner for safety measures to be put in place on Brigade Road for the New Year. “We have spent Rs 13 lakh to light up Brigade Road to provide better visibility to police,” said Yusuf. Deepak Batavia, president of the Church Street Occupants’ Association said, “At Church Street, 85 buildings have been illuminated for better visibility”. Commercial Street Association secretary Mayank Rohatgi said that the association, which has 60 shop owners as its members, has already deployed eight private security personnel. “We began the preparation 15 days ago and are going to have lucky draws for customers. Every weekend, till January 15, we will be giving a gift to the winner of the lucky draw,” said Rohatgi.