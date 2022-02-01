STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid positivity rate dips to 17% in Karnataka, but stay on guard: K Sudhakar

Karnataka is seeing a steady downward trajectory, with positivity rate also coming down, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. Positivity rate slipped to 17.11% in the state on Monday.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is seeing a steady downward trajectory, with positivity rate also coming down, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. Positivity rate slipped to 17.11% in the state on Monday. The state recorded 24,172 new Covid-19 cases, as opposed to 28,264 cases on Sunday.  

“In the past four days, the peak in Bengaluru is declining. We had reached a positivity rate of almost 32% , but it is continuously decreasing and on Sunday, it was around 16% . Other districts are showing a similar trend,” he said. 

However, there are some districts which are still showing an upward spike and positivity rate of more than 35% . Though there are good indicators of the state hitting a plateau, we should remain on guard for two to three weeks to see how the trend goes, Sudhakar said.  

With some countries showing a changing trend, Karnataka also needs to keep a close watch to understand if there is a new variant or the same variant is behaving differently,.  He ruled out the possibility of another spike in caseload during the third wave.

Relief for cinema halls?
On the cine industry’s demand for 100% seating capacity permission, Sudhakar said that theatres are closed spaces with air-conditioning systems. However, he added that the decision would be taken by the CM. 

