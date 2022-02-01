STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police cane protesting students at Bangalore University campus

Police said a group of post-graduation students were protesting against the alleged disrespect to BR Ambedkar’s portrait in Raichur.

A student activist injured in caning by police at Jnana Bharathi campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police resorted to mild caning after a protest between two student groups turned violent leaving an Assistant Commissioner of Police injured, at the administrative block of Bangalore University on Monday morning.

Police said a group of post-graduation students were protesting against the alleged disrespect to BR Ambedkar’s portrait in Raichur. Meanwhile, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly started a protest, reportedly without permission, at the same place demanding reforms in examination process.

Within a few minutes, there was an altercation between the two groups. The police at the spot sensed the situation was going out of control and intervened. In the melee, an ACP was pushed by the students and got injured in the hand after falling. Following this, the police resorted to mild caning to disperse the crowd.

Later, the ABVP members shifted their protest to Jnanabharathi police station demanding action against police high-handedness. 

