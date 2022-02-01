Supporting musicians during the pandemic

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since March 2020, we’ve spent our time going in and out of lockdown. For performing musicians, this means that any scheduled live show could immediately get cancelled for safety reasons. While this is in our best interests, it can also be frustrating since many local and upcoming musicians depend on them as a source of income. So, while we continue to do our best to navigate uncertainty, here are some ways in which you can support your favourite local musicians:

Buy their merchandise directly from their website

Many bands sell t-shirts, hoodies, pop sockets, and phone covers. When we buy directly from them (and not on third-party online stores), we ensure that they get all the revenue. Attend online ticketed shows (and not just the paid ones)

Many musicians are still holding paid live performances, but unfortunately, in the third year of the pandemic, audiences are no longer as excited to attend a Zoom concert. However, these are still ways for artistes to earn a living, so it’s a good idea to participate and share screenshots from the experience on social media to boost their presence online.

Check if they conduct classes or offer courses, and buy them

Many artistes earn by teaching their music. Whether your favourite musician teaches singing, instruments, songwriting, or production, this is a great opportunity to dive into something new while also helping them earn.

If you’re able, donate to their causes or funds

If you’re financially able to support artistes, check if they have online fundraisers (typically, they list them on the bio of their social media pages). If you don’t have one specific artiste in mind, there are many crowdfunded accounts dedicated to supporting musicians that you can donate to as well.

Share their music within your circles

If you’re able to offer your financial support, you can still find ways to boost your favourite artistes. Share their music on your social media profile, as it can help build their network (which will hopefully translate to a rise in sales).

If you have a budding musician in your life, they can always use an emotional pick-me-up. Send a card or a care package to let them know that you are there for them. This is the best time to show artist how much you appreciate their music.

We all turn to the arts - through the music we listen to, the art we keep in our homes, the books we read, and more. Until it’s safe to move around freely again, let’s do all we can to support the artistes we love.