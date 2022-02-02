STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGUHS firm on holding MBBS exams from Feb 22

Enraged students took to Twitter, demanding that the university consider the minister’s request.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Twitterstorms by final year MBBS students and a meeting with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) remained intransigent on holding the examination as per schedule, from February 22.

On Tuesday, Sudhakar sent a letter to the RGUHS Vice-Chancellor, asking him to consider the students’ demand to postpone the examination, but the university issued a circular on the same day, informing “there is no change in final MBBS examinations schedule and also exams will start as per the scheduled date i.e., from 22 February 2022.”

The minister had earlier posted the letter on Twitter, saying, “Considering the plight of MBBS students, I have written to the Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS to consider postponement of final year MBBS exams scheduled from February 22 and reschedule the examination providing sufficient time for preparation.”        
Exams fixed after consultations
However, the university circular, signed by Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, registrar, evaluation, states, “Considering NMC advisory, NEET PG tentative dates and RGUHS convocation schedule, the MBBS course examinations dates are fixed after consultation with principals of affiliated medical college principals, and other course examinations of the university have also been scheduled... The gap of two days between most papers has also been given for the first time.”

Enraged students took to Twitter, demanding that the university consider the minister’s request. Many have even asked the minister to clarify the situation to avoid confusion among students.

