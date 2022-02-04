Bengaluru man arrested for offering 'wife-swapping' via social media account

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyber Crime police from South East Division have arrested a salesman of an electrical shop after he offered 'wife-swapping' through a social media account. He created the account in the name of a woman to contact people and used to video record the act on his phone. Later, a police informer noticed it and alerted the Cyber Crime police who swung into action and arrested him.

The arrested man has been identified as Vinay M, 28, hailing from Mandya who married his colleague Mamatha (name changed) in 2019 after they fell in love. The couple has a one-year-old son.

A senior police officer said that Vinay was addicted to porn soon after he married Mamatha and he was also forcing her to watch it. Later, he had asked her to get involved in fantasy pornography to which she agreed. They then began filming their intimate moments. Recently he asked Mamatha whether she is interested in 'wife-swapping' and she agreed. Then he began promoting it via a social media account.

Later, the couple switched to another platform to contact customers and used to ask them to meet them at his house in Singasandra near Electronic City and also film the act. Vinay told police that he never demanded money from those coming to his house and sometimes he used to accept it if they wished to pay. The police have seized the gadgets of the couple for further investigation.

It may be recalled that in November 2021, a 46-year-old realtor was bludgeoned to death by his wife in Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala after he allegedly forced her to indulge in wife-swapping with one of his relatives. The deceased was identified as Swamy Raj, a resident of Harokyathanahalli, who had married the accused after separating from his first wife.

A month ago, Kerala was rocked by a 'wife-swapping' case after Kottayam police had arrested six men who were allegedly part of online sex rings with 1000 members.