One in seven men, six women in Karnataka at risk of cancer

Lung cancer most common in men, 50% patients diagnosed in the fourth stage; non-smoker diagnosis on the rise

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One in seven men and one in six women are at the risk of developing cancer in Karnataka, a recent report by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed. While breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women of Karnataka, it is lung cancer in men. What is more worrying is that the numbers are only increasing, say doctors.

While early screening and detection continues to be the key, doctors claim that nearly 50 per cent of lung cancer patients come to them only at the fourth stage of the cancer. “When we look at cancer incidence in Karnataka, lung cancer is the leading cause for men. It is imperative to be aware of the risk factors for lung cancers as close to 50 per cent of lung cancer is diagnosed xin stage 4 where it has already spread to other areas in the body,” says Dr Nitin Yashas, Medical Oncologist, Manipal Hospitals.

While the data shows that 33 per cent of cancers in men and 14 per cent in women are tobacco related, Dr Nitin says, there is also a trend being noticed where more number of non-smokers are diagnosed with lung cancer and these cases may be attributable to the impact of environmental factors such as pollution, occupational exposure to carcinogens, diet, etc.

In Karnataka, according to Dr Ramakrishna C, Director, Kidwai Cancer Research Centre, it is estimated that 87,000 new cancer cases are seen in recent years at any point of time and about 2.3 lakh cases are observed in the state. “In Bengaluru, lung, stomach, prostate and esophagus are predominant cancers in men. In women it is breast, cervix, ovarian, corpus uteri,” he explains.

As pointed out by the theme of this year’s World Cancer Day --- ‘Close the care gap’--- emphasising on improving access to quality cancer care for everyone, Dr Vishal Rao, Regional Director, Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital, says, “Over the years, cancer treatment has been inadvertently impacted by a lot of care gaps attributable to various reasons. These impediments are rooted in various deficiencies like lack of early diagnosis, misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, or even poor accessibility to care.”

WARNING SIGNS

Change in bowel or bladder habits

A sore that doesn’t heal

Unusual bleeding or discharge from any opening in the body

Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite

Difficulty in swallowing or chronic indigestion

Lumps in the body

Nagging cough or persistent hoarseness of voice

Comments

