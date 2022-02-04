STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Short hospital stay for most Covid patients in Bengaluru

Published: 04th February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman in Bengaluru on Sunday| Ashishkrishna H P

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New data from the BBMP War Room report of February 1 shows there are more Covid-19 patients being admitted for shorter durations of time (0-7 days) in hospital, and fewer people being admitted for longer durations such as 8-14 days, 15-21 days and beyond 21 days.

For instance, 315 patients have been admitted for the past seven days, while 94 patients have been admitted for 8-14 days, 39 people for 15-21 days and seven people for more than 21 days. “In this wave, the average duration of hospital stay is less.

This could be a combination of factors, including the new Omicron variant and Covid-19 vaccination coverage. Patients with shorter duration of admission includes those across all age groups. Those on longer stay include people with comorbidities such as neurological issues, chronic kidney disease, and also those who are unvaccinated with comorbidities,” said Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

In addition to the above data, age-wise breakup of active hospital admissions shows that a majority of patients across general, HDU, ICU and ICU ventilator beds are in the 60- plus age group. There are 43 such patients above 60 years in the general ward, 58 in HDU, six in ICU and 41 in ICU with ventilator. “Patients who stay for longer than seven days have other co-morbidities and are immunocompromised,” a doctor from Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital said.

