Activists question ‘unnatural’ landscaping of Bal Bhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of various Cubbon Park groups are up in arms against Bengaluru Smart City Limited, stating that the government body has spoilt the natural landscape of Bal Bhavan. Citizens state that instead of replanting bamboo clumps and native tree species, palm trees are being planted. Instead of natural grass, commercial lawns are being introduced and instead of having more open spaces with mud, the area is being concretised.

Also, the sightings of birds such as Paradise Flycatcher, Red Kingfisher, Bulbuls, Robins and Wagtails have become a thing of the past. Members also complain that the originality of Bal Bhavan has been completely lost, adding that citizen groups have not been involved with the work at Bal Bhavan.

“After the bamboo clumps were removed in May 2020, it was shared that they would be replanted and the original biodiversity and ecology of the area would be restored. But we don’t see that happening. It is now two worlds apart, a corporate compound,” rued a member of We Love Cubbon Park Group.

While Yellappa Reddy, retired IFS officer and environmentalist, is working closely with the horticulture department for Cubbon Park, in the case of Bal Bhavan, landscaping is being done by Dharward landscapist PV Hiremath and the Bengaluru Smart City.

Noted environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, a consultant for MindTree, which is creating the space for special kids at Bal Bhavan, said he has suggested to them to ensure natural spaces. He added that he will also convey to the government on the importance of bamboo, endemic trees, wetlands, and the protection of lung spaces acting as a carbon sink.

Reacting, Bengaluru Smart City Limited Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan told The New Indian Express that palms are being planted only along the toy train tracks and roads. “No trees or bamboo were removed by us. Citizens and horticulture department inputs are being taken, but there are too many groups, so some could be feeling left out. Theme-based, children learning spaces are being created, and an amphitheatre is being set up. Bal Bhavan is for children to enjoy and learn. We are working with Women and Child Welfare Department too,” he said.