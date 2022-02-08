STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Genome sequencing: Karnataka looks to sequence 10K samples

Exercise, which will run for 10 days, to understand virus and mutations, keep track of new variants

Published: 08th February 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

genome sequencing

A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been entrusted with a target of genome sequencing 10,000 samples in the next 20 days. Samples from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved government and private RT-PCR labs in the state have been instructed to select 10 per cent of their daily samples for special whole genome sequencing (WGS), along with relevant data, in an appropriate format from district hospital laboratories.

The WGS is a process of determining the DNA sequence of an organism’s genome  — in this case that of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — to understand the nature of the variant and whether it has undergone mutations. The order was issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare on Monday, on the instruction of the Union Health Secretary. 

All district surveillance officers and officers at sentinel sites will have to now send the samples to the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and IN-Stem in Bengaluru for sequencing.

“As per the Union Health Secretary’s instructions given during the video conference held on December 31, a target of 10,000 samples have to be sequenced. Though the routine whole genome sequencing is undertaken with 15 samples fortnightly from each district, the state has now been instructed to conduct a special genomic sequencing surveillance of Covid-19 with a larger proportion of daily positive samples to be sequenced from 2nd to 28th February,” the order stated.

State health officials said keeping track of any new variant of concern is now of extreme importance, and also the spread of Omicron’s sub-lineage BA.2 — also known as the “stealth variant” — has been leading to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in many countries, including India. This sampling will help in not only identifying the dominating lineage in the state, but also track any new variant, the officials said. The accessibility to data upload was initially with sentinel sites but is now extended to District Surveillance Officers. 

Patients with international travel history (irrespective of CT value)

Representative samples from clusters/focal outbreaks with severe morbidity and/or mortality

Seriously sick, hospitalised patients and prolonged hospital admissions

Cases of Covid-19 re-infection

Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have completed 15 days after second dose

Covid-19 death cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka genome sequencing
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp