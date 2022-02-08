STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tips on juggling work and your musical journey

If you are an adult with a full-time job, there are many benefits to learning some form of music.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are an adult with a full-time job, there are many benefits to learning some form of music. Learning music exercises new parts of your brain, encouraging creativity and making you more focused and productive at work. It is also a great way to unwind. 

Still, it can be a challenge to keep at your music learning journey while also navigating the day-to-day routine of working. Like any other skill, learning music takes discipline, structure, and hard work. So, here are some ways in which you can add meaning and structure to your journey of music education while  maintaining a day job: 

Ask yourself why you’re doing this

Is music a hobby you want to explore? Or do you want to pursue it professionally one day? Remember, there is no “right” way to engage with music. Be clear about the reason why you want to learn music, and you will be able to take the next steps more purposefully.  

Set realistic goals and priorities

Set big-picture goals, and find ways to break them into smaller targets that you can review every three months. If you’re a songwriter, set a big-picture goal of writing a full song. Then, break it down into smaller tasks, like finishing a verse by the end of a week. Goals keep you on your toes, and give you a sense of direction. 

Set aside time to learn

Depending on your work schedule, try to fit in at least a few hours of learning and practice each week. If you have fixed hours, keep some evenings or weekends aside for music. If your work hours aren’t always fixed, take each week as it comes. Most importantly, set a learning and practice schedule that you can stick to – not one that sounds aspirational. 

Finally, and most importantly, be kind to yourself while you undertake this journey. Some days might feel less productive than others. Some practice sessions might be frustrating. Some workdays might be longer and require you to skip your lesson or practice. Find ways to make up the time spent learning, and don’t be too hard on yourself. After all, we are all trying to do our best.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp