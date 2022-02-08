Tips on juggling work and your musical journey

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are an adult with a full-time job, there are many benefits to learning some form of music. Learning music exercises new parts of your brain, encouraging creativity and making you more focused and productive at work. It is also a great way to unwind.

Still, it can be a challenge to keep at your music learning journey while also navigating the day-to-day routine of working. Like any other skill, learning music takes discipline, structure, and hard work. So, here are some ways in which you can add meaning and structure to your journey of music education while maintaining a day job:

Ask yourself why you’re doing this

Is music a hobby you want to explore? Or do you want to pursue it professionally one day? Remember, there is no “right” way to engage with music. Be clear about the reason why you want to learn music, and you will be able to take the next steps more purposefully.

Set realistic goals and priorities

Set big-picture goals, and find ways to break them into smaller targets that you can review every three months. If you’re a songwriter, set a big-picture goal of writing a full song. Then, break it down into smaller tasks, like finishing a verse by the end of a week. Goals keep you on your toes, and give you a sense of direction.

Set aside time to learn

Depending on your work schedule, try to fit in at least a few hours of learning and practice each week. If you have fixed hours, keep some evenings or weekends aside for music. If your work hours aren’t always fixed, take each week as it comes. Most importantly, set a learning and practice schedule that you can stick to – not one that sounds aspirational.

Finally, and most importantly, be kind to yourself while you undertake this journey. Some days might feel less productive than others. Some practice sessions might be frustrating. Some workdays might be longer and require you to skip your lesson or practice. Find ways to make up the time spent learning, and don’t be too hard on yourself. After all, we are all trying to do our best.