90% of Karnataka fully jabbed against Covid: Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted that 90 per cent of Karnataka is fully vaccinated, with 9,75,82,301 doses being administered on Tuesday, and reaching a milestone. “90% of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated with both doses! Two districts -- Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura -- have achieved 100% second dose coverage. Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this,” the minister tweeted.

According to experts, this level of vaccination coverage is a good move in terms of providing hybrid immunity. “With the second wave due to Delta variant, and the third wave due to Omicron, and a large proportion of population receiving at least one or both shots of Covid-19 vaccine, India has achieved what we can call sandwich immunity, which is hybrid immunity supplemented by an additional round of infection. This is definitely an assuring development,” said Chandrakant Lahariya, physician epidemiologist.

However, experts warn that the task is incomplete as the two waves and the rapidly transmissible Omicron variant have shown that being fully vaccinated can only give a certain level of protection. Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, HCG Cancer Hospital, said that research and evidence from many countries have shown that a booster dose is necessary for adults.

“New vaccines coming into the market will now look at not just protection, but prevention of Covid-19. This coverage in Karnataka is remarkable, but the state should now push the Centre for booster coverage for the eligible population,” he said. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, 17 of 30 districts have crossed the state average of 90 per cent inoculation of both doses.