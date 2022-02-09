STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Counselling for Covid patients with mental illness

Image used for representational purposes (Express llustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a circular on management of patients with mental illness suffering from Covid-19, the State mandated that the necessary psychotropic drugs should be procured through the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) funds or National Free Drugs funds, and plan it well in advance. 

The state is primarily concentrating on two categories: One, those with mental illness contracting Covid-19 infection severe enough to warrant in-patient care. Two, those with pre-existing mental illness reporting exacerbation of illness or new onset of mental illness, warranting in-patient care in mental health establishments, who also have incidental Covid-19.

“All healthcare workers should be encouraged to identify, evaluate and manage patients with psychological disturbances and mental illness. All persons with mental illness in isolation or quarantine should be contacted on a daily basis,” read the circular issued by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services.

It also clarified that persons with mental illness developing moderate to severe Covid-19 warranting hospitalisation, should be admitted to designated Covid hospitals without prejudice.
 

