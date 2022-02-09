Hijab row: Protests near schools and colleges banned in Bengaluru till February 22

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the protests over the hijab row at educational institutions across the state, the Bengaluru city police have prohibited gathering or protesting within a radius of 200 metres around schools and colleges for two weeks.

Karnataka has witnessed several demonstrations in the last week over the issue, which had forced the state government to declare a holiday for high schools and colleges till Friday. As a preventive step, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday, banning all types of protests near educational institutions in the city till February 22.

"It has been noticed that in certain parts of the state, in the last few days, protests and agitations have been held in connection with strict enforcement of schools/colleges uniform rules. In some places, these protests have led to violence, disturbing public peace and order. Since the possibility of similar agitations/protests being held in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city. Therefore, it is considered appropriate to restrict the holding of protests, agitations for and against the strict implementation of the schools/colleges uniform rules in the city," Pant stated in the prohibitory orders.

Further, under section 144(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police commissioner has clamped prohibitory orders, prohibiting any gathering, agitation, or protest of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions across Bengaluru city. The order has come into force with immediate effect and will be in force till February 22.