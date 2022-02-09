Work, fun sans monotony

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a bright and sunny weekday mid-morning when we step foot into the Indian Music Experience (IME) in JP Nagar. Glued to their laptops, Sagarika and Indranil Biswas are busy at work even as they munch on sandwiches amidst greenery and some soothing music. While this may sound like a cafe or park, this is actually an interactive musical museum, which has now opened its doors for professionals to work from the space. Called WFM, many young working professionals are heading here for a different experience.

Indranil, an event manager, and Sagarika, a German language translator, found working from home to be monotonous, while working from a cafe to be filled with distractions. “So when we heard about the WFM option, I signed up for it, today is my first day here. Surrounded by good music, vibes and greenery can definitely increase productivity,” says Sagarika, who plans to bring her friends along.

The IME has alloted the open space near the cafe as the work spot. About 15-20 people can be accommodated in this area keeping in mind social distancing norms. Meanwhile, as footfall increases, there is also a setup of three rooms, consisting of cubicles which can accommodate at least five people. Taking a break from work, one can explore the museum and experience an interactive musical setup that offers therapeutic and soothing music. “I’m able to focus on my work, and moreover, the internet connectivity is good. Maybe after work, we will check out the museum and experience its aura. Working in a positive and refreshing environment can definitely translate into effective work output,” adds Indranil.

Agrees Sajani Shetty, a freelance yoga instructor, who was also working out of the museum. “I wanted to finish some client calls which is why I decided to come here and give it a try. I wanted to use the space for at least three hours and explore the museum after I wrap up my work,” she says.

Manasi Prasad, museum director, IME, believes that museums should be inclusive and a part of the community. With a hybrid work model still in place, many feel the need for a change in environment. “Since our interactive museum is so vibrant and surrounded with greenery, we thought of inviting working professionals to experience a change in environment that would spark their thought process. This is an initiative where we are allowing people to work from indoor cubicles and in an open air cafe, while maintaining the sanctity of the museum,” says Prasad.

Cost: Rs 250 per head

Features: Working space, WiFi connection, museum entry, parking, charging points

Timings: 10 am- 6pm

Registration: bookmyshow.com or spot registration