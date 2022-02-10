Minor raped, CISF prevents sex trafficking by flight to Delhi

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A minor girl from Kolar was raped by an acquaintance in Bengaluru and his attempt to take her to New Delhi on Wednesday was foiled by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Kempegowda International Airport. The perpetrator and his woman accomplice based in Delhi have been booked under four stringent sections by the airport police.

According to CISF sources, the girl was pursuing her Class 10 in rural Kolar and fell into a trap laid by one Nagesh. “He brought her to Bengaluru under the pretext of helping her with a good job and raped her on Monday. He was forcibly taking her to Delhi with him on Tuesday when he was caught before boarding the flight at 4.30 pm,” a source said. He had planned to send her to Dariyaganj to be pushed into flesh trade.

A source said the girl looked “very frightened and distraught” when the duo was passing through departure screening checks for their 4.30 pm flight. Her body language made the security staffers suspicious and question them individually. “On being repeatedly counselled to share if she had any problem, the girl broke down and said the person accompanying her was forcing her to take up a job for Rs 10,000 with an aunty in Delhi. She also narrated the assault,” the source added.

The individual duped her and brought her to Bengaluru with the promise of a lucrative job and better education, said an airport source. Nagesh was assisted by one Lakshmi, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, based in Delhi presently.

CISF later alerted the airport police who have booked him and his accomplice under Sections 370 (export or disposal of a person as a slave) and 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the IPC Act and under Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and Section 6 of the stringent POSCO Act.