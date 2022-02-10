Restart non-Covid services, government tells hospitals
Both government and private health facilities shall make arrangements to provide Covid-19 and non-Covid services to patients on a daily and continual basis.
Published: 10th February 2022 07:18 AM | Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:18 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Government and private hospitals shall make arrangements to provide both Covid-19 and non-Covid services to patients, by reserving a minimum number of isolation beds for Covid admissions, said a new circular issued by the Health and Family Welfare department.
“Both government and private health facilities shall make arrangements to provide Covid-19 and non-Covid services to patients on a daily and continual basis. The authorities at health facilities shall ensure that under no circumstance, non-Covid services shall be denied in these hospitals,” the circular stated.
Infection control measures and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour shall be complied with to prevent or minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission among health professionals, and those who visiting the hospitals.