Restart non-Covid services, government tells hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government and private hospitals shall make arrangements to provide both Covid-19 and non-Covid services to patients, by reserving a minimum number of isolation beds for Covid admissions, said a new circular issued by the Health and Family Welfare department.

“Both government and private health facilities shall make arrangements to provide Covid-19 and non-Covid services to patients on a daily and continual basis. The authorities at health facilities shall ensure that under no circumstance, non-Covid services shall be denied in these hospitals,” the circular stated.

Infection control measures and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour shall be complied with to prevent or minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission among health professionals, and those who visiting the hospitals.