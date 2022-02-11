Remove illegal flex banners, buntings, orders BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday issued strict instructions to all the zonal chief engineers to remove illegal flex banners and buntings within the BBMP limits with immediate effect.

On his directions, the removal of illegal flex banners and bunting immediately began from Thursday. Accordingly, the teams, led by chief engineers in all eight zones of BBMP took, up the removal of illegal flex banners and bunting. Flex banners fixed to roadside electric poles and along fencing of Rajakaluve were also removed.

The drive was held at the places like Marathahalli, Whitefield, Hoodi, HBR Layout, Yelahanka, Thanisandra Main Road, Rajajinagar, HSR Layout, Begur Main Road, Anjanapura, Jnanabharathi Layout and Dasarahalli. More than 1,200 flex banners and bunting were removed in the city on Thursday.