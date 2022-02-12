STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, rose demand, sales, and price shoot up

As the government has relaxed the restrictions for gatherings and functions, the demand for flowers, especially roses, has shot up.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors check out an installation to mark the upcoming Valentine’s Day, at Garuda Mall in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flowers are blooming everywhere, not just in parks and gardens, but even in stores. The demand, sales, supply and the price of roses have shot up this year, as compared to last year, which still had the fear of Covid pandemic hovering.

It is not just because of Valentine’s Day, but also due to the rise in demand for weddings and other functions post the pandemic, point out florists and members of flower traders’ associations. As the government has relaxed the restrictions for gatherings and functions, the demand for flowers, especially roses, has shot up.

According to a member of the International Flowers Auction Bangalore Limited, last year during the Valentine week (from February 8-13) 4.25 lakh rose stems were sold, this year already 5.50 lakh stems have flown off the shelves.

Also, the price per stem has seen a rise. “Last year, the cost of one rose stem was Rs 32 and this year, a stem costs anywhere between Rs 25 and 30 and by February 12-13 it will go up to Rs 40. Because of the pandemic last year, the celebrations, gatherings and festivities were less. This year that does not seem to be the case and the demand is rising,” he added.

Members of various trade bodies said there has been an increase in demand not just in the domestic market, but also in the international market. Traders said there are 40 varieties and colours of roses, of which four to five are most in demand during the Valentine week. The most sought after is the Taj Mahal variety, which is dark bright red in colour. Of the total 5.50 lakh stems sold so far, 2.5 lakh are of Taj Mahal variety. Of these, 1.5-1.9 lakh are for Valentine’s Day and the rest for decorations. Coming close second is the Hot Spot variety.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rose day Valentine’s Day bengaluru
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp