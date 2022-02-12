STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row reaches Bengaluru: Teacher at private school suspended after protest by parents

A senior police officer said that more than 100 people including women gathered at the school premises and alleged that their children were not allowed inside the school as they were wearing hijab

Published: 12th February 2022 04:48 PM

Hijab, Muslim women protest

Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Chandra Layout after a group of parents gathered in front of Vidya Sagar Public School in Bengaluru on Saturday and staged a protest against the management of the school over  restrictions on their children. The police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation after convincing the parents that the education officers would initiate action against a teacher who had allegedly written some objectionable words on the board during the class hours on Friday.

A senior police officer said that more than 100 people including women gathered at the school premises in Chandra Layout around 11 am and alleged that their children were not allowed inside the school as they were wearing hijab and on Friday a mathematics teacher at the school wrote some objectionable words on the board.

ALSO READ: Hijab row: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress code for equality

The children complained to their parents after the classes and a group of women reached the school in the morning and warned the teacher that this was an interference with their beliefs. Soon after the management came to know about this, the teacher was suspended from the school and DDPI from South Division held a meeting with the management and convinced the protesters that they should cooperate till the court decided about the uniform guidelines.

Later, the protesters left the premises and police personnel have been deployed at the school to prevent any untoward incidents as a precautionary measure.

