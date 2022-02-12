STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ugly Indian takes up 500-km mission for Bengaluru roads

In every ward, 20-30 km of main roads are being taken up in the list with the details to be made public soon and will be opened for public review and rating.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

volunteers from Ugly Indian

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that city road are clean and instill a sense of responsibility in people, the Ugly Indian team of Bengaluru has now started the 500 km challenge, taking a cue from their success in Mahadevapura constituency.

Using simple technologies, available on an average smartphone, 500 km of city roads are being Google mapped. In every ward, 20-30 km of main roads are being taken up in the list with the details to be made public soon and will be opened for public review and rating.

The Ugly Indian teams have mapped Bengaluru’s roads within the city limits at the moment, and will gradually extend it beyond the Ring Road. “During the pandemic we saw the city had become clean. Now maintaining it is important. It is time we move away from the ideology of depending upon someone else to fix the issue or depend upon someone else’s rating. You rate the roads you travel upon. This will also put a sort of pressure on government officials as they will know they are under watch,” said a member of Ugly Indian team.

Most of the major city roads are divided into wards and among different departments, which is why there is no oneness and single ownership to ensure the road is clean and well-maintained. For accountability, ownership and responsibility the 500 km task is being taken up, another member added.

The challenge first began in Mahadevapura constituency with nine km in December2021 in two wards - Doddanekundi and Gaurdacharapalya in which one lakh residents were involved. It was extended to 26 km on January 26, 2022, and by the end of January 2022, it had increased to 75km. Eventually, it was decided to extend it to other parts of the city and not limit it to only a zone.

“In this challenge, it is not just the Ugly Indian volunteers who are involved, but even residents and locals. They will review the progress and keep uploading information of the roads. We have created the road maps ourselves and documented each stretch. At present the city roads are divided into state and national highways, major roads and ward roads. Even on the BBMP website, there is no consolidated map of all city roads but ward-wise maps. So instead of 198 wards and 27 assembly constituencies, 50 loops of 10 km each are being created and each km mapped for cleanliness,” the volunteer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ugly Indian Bengaluru
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp