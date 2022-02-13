Ex-Army man held for duping job aspirants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vivek Nagar police on Friday arrested a former Army personnel on charges of cheating unemployed youths with false job promises in the armed forces, masquerading as a Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army.The accused has been identified as Nataichand Jana who hails from West Bengal, and was residing in Koramangala in Bengaluru. He was involved in fraudulent recruitment and duping a number of aspiring defence candidates in exchange for hefty sums. The accused was a deserter from the Army in 2003 and had forged many documents to lure candidates.

Under surveillance

Military intelligence had placed him under surveillance for a couple of years.Based on a tip-off, Jana was caught at CSD canteen at ASC training centre, and upon frisking, the officials found a copy of forged Indian Army identity card, a number of photographs in army uniform and documents of aspiring candidates, on him. Jana joined the Armed forces in 1993 and served for 10 years. A complaint has been filed with the jurisdictional Vivek Nagar, and he has been taken into police custody for further investigations.