Ex-army man held in Bengaluru for duping job aspirants

The accused, Nataichand Jana, was a deserter from the Indian Army in 2003 and has been under the scan of Military Intelligence for a couple of years.

Published: 13th February 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vivek Nagar Police on Friday arrested ex-army personnel who was posing as Lieutenant Colonel of Indian Army to cheat unemployed youth promising jobs in the Armed forces.

The accused has been identified as Nataichand Jana, who hails from West Bengal was residing in Koramangala. He was involved in fraudulent recruitment and duping a number of aspiring defense candidates for the exchange of a huge amount of money.

The accused was a deserter from the Indian Army in 2003 and had forged a number of documents to lure candidates. He was under the scan of Military Intelligence for a couple of years.

Based on a tip-off, Jana was caught at CSD canteen at ASC training centre, and upon frisking the officials found a copy of forged Indian Army identity card, a number of photographs in army uniform and documents of aspiring candidates were recovered from the accused.

Jana joined the army in 1993 and after serving for 10 years, he ran away from work in 2003.

A complaint has been filed with the jurisdictional Vivek Nagar and he has been taken into police custody for further investigations.

