File FIRs over illegal posters in Bengaluru, party appeals to BBMP

Published: 13th February 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The members of Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have demanded that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) file FIRs against violators who have covered the city roads with countless photographs, flexes and banners of politicians, especially of MLAs and local leaders.

They cited high court directions which state that displaying photographs of elected representatives including MLAs on government-funded projects such as bus shelters or drinking water units is illegal.BNP members have also started a campaign #FacePollutionNillisi to identify such illegal posters. “Despite registering a complaint and BBMP promising to remove these posters on Suranjan Das Road in CV Raman Nagar, the posters are yet to be removed,” the members said.

Urging BBMP to take stringent actions against such violations, Lalithamba BV, head of campaigns for BNP said, “There is no respite from having to see faces of our politicians on the posters in public places. Politicians are putting up their photographs on the posters on executed projects. This is a clear breach of rule as per the high court order. This is a despicable practice followed by MLAs. We demand a criminal complaint against such violations”.

Rishi Raghavan, Governing Council Member of BNP and president of its Youth Wing, said: “There is no provision for exhibiting elected representatives’ photographs on advertisements related to the developmental projects and amenities provided by the BBMP. We oppose such a practice. These hoardings create visual pollution, could lead to accidents, and moreover, these are against government rules”.

A BBMP official said: “Since elected representatives are involved, strict action cannot be taken against them. So, they are being cautious in dealing with them.”

