NCB arrests Bengaluru medical student in pan-India drug raid

According to sources, the NCB has been working to crack the module for the last four months that was initiated by the NCB, Kolkata Zonal Unit.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 12:43 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested 22 persons, including an MBBS student Aditya Reddy from Bengaluru, in a pan-India drug trafficking network operating on the darknet using Cryptocurrency, said informed sources.

The key accused has reportedly been identified as Raghunath Kumar alias ‘LCD King’, who is currently lodged in Ballari prison and has been operating the cross-country drug syndicate from inside the prison, they added.

According to sources, the NCB has been working to crack the module for the last four months that was initiated by the NCB, Kolkata Zonal Unit. Among the arrested are four women, a software engineer, a musician, a financial analyst and a fashion designer.

The drugs were reportedly procured on the darknet from the US, the UK, The Netherlands and Poland via India Post parcel service. The NCB conducted raids in 11 states, including Karnataka, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Assam, Delhi and NCR. 

