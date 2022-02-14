Bengaluru-based advocate arrested over threat to 'hang' city, state police chiefs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advocate Jagadish Mahadev was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening to hang state police chief, DGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant, if his son died in the Victoria Hospital, where he is said to be undergoing treatment after being allegedly assaulted.

The police and a group of advocates have pointed out that the attack on Mahadev's 19-year-old son, Aryan, by a gang of lawyers on Friday at City Civil Court premises, was "cooked up".

On Sunday, the Halasur Gate police have also booked his two colleagues, his son and 40 others as co-accused in connection with the case. Mahadev was arrested following a complaint by advocate, Narayanaswamy G, and police have filed an FIR charging him under sections of the IPC for creating disharmony, feeling of hatred, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, assault and criminal intimidation.

On Friday, Mahadev arrived at the court complex with 40 of his colleagues to submit documents in a case related to alleged land grabbing by IPS officer, Ravi D Channanavar, the complaint read. The group allegedly attacked Narayanaswamy at the venue after which he received threat calls from Mahadev’s followers.

A little later, Mahadev reportedly approached the Halasur Gate police alleging that his son was attacked and claimed his condition was serious at Victoria Hospital. But the police were unable to get any evidence in that regard.

Mahadev also uploaded a series of videos on his social media accounts, which included threats to Sood and Pant. The police reportedly did not file a case over the alleged attack on Aryan due to lack of evidence. The Advocates' Association president, Vivek Reddy, on Saturday had approached Pant seeking strict action against Mahadev, who has been remanded to judicial custody.