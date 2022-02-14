STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's M Visvesvaraya terminal to be India's third 'world-class' railway station

Besides this, work is in progress at five other railway stations -- in Ayodhya, Safadarjung, Bijwasan, Gomatinagar and Ajni (Nagpur) -- to redevelop them as world-class

Published: 14th February 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The M Visvesvaraya railway terminal in Bengaluru is ready for commissioning as the country’s third 'world-class' railway station in the near future.  Earlier, the Gandhinagar capital railway station in Gujarat and the Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh were redeveloped and commissioned as the country’s first and second 'world-class' stations of the Indian railways.

The M Visvesvaraya terminal in Bengaluru is likely to be commissioned by March 2022. Besides this, work is in progress at five other railway stations -- in Ayodhya, Safadarjung, Bijwasan, Gomatinagar and Ajni (Nagpur) -- to redevelop them as world-class.

According to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been entrusted with the task of conducting the techno-economic feasibility studies for the redevelopment of six railway stations in West Bengal, 12 in Uttar Pradesh and four in Punjab as world-class railway stations.

The minister added that there would congestion-free entry and exit points, segregation of arrival and departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, linkage of other modes of transport from outside the stations and sufficient provision for drop off and pick up facilities at each of these stations.

