Pandemic waning in Karnataka, recovery rate at 98 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s overall positivity rate plunged to 6.18 per cent on Sunday after showing declining trends when on February 9, for the first time after January 7, the rate fell to 6.20 per cent.

The day positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 tests in a day) has fallen to 2.31 from a high of 32 per cent, about a month ago when the Omicron variant was raging.

The state’s recovery rate, which was 90.04 per cent on January 27, has shot up to 98.08 per cent, recording almost a one percent jump on consecutive days from January 27 to 29, and then again from February 1 to 3.Compounding the improvement is the number of active cases that witnessed the highest drop from 3,28,711 on January 27 to 35,697 on Sunday, witnessing a double-figure percentage drop on the trot with the highest 19.07 per cent being recorded in this period on February 1. The active cases dropped from 38,747 on Saturday to 35,697, recording a drop of 7.87 per cent, a day after witnessing a drop of 13.06 per cent.

B’luru logs 1,059 new cases

Bengaluru reported just 1,059 fresh cases. On January 3, the state capital reported 1,041 cases, marking a steep ascent to the third wave peak. The city saw the highest number of daily new cases added on

January 20 when 30,540 cases were reported.

The city’s active cases too have dropped from 1,05,125 on February 1 to 14,230 cases, with February 4 seeing a massive drop of 27.79 per cent from 71,525 cases the previous day to 51,645. The recovery rate has increased from 92.95 per cent on February 1 to 98.24 per cent on Sunday.

1,115 Omicron cases detected

A total of 5,996 samples were genome-sequenced since it began in mid-December 2021. The labs have found 1,115 cases to be of Omicron variant and its sublineages (BA.1.529, 807; BA.1, 89; and BA.2, 219); 4,431 of Delta variant and its sub-lineages; 156 of Alpha variant; eight of Beta variant; and 286 of other variants including the ETA/Kappa/Pango. However, the department officials said genome sequencing only determines the trend as samples are taken from a