STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pandemic waning in Karnataka, recovery rate at 98 per cent

Positivity rate in a declining trend, active cases drop by 7.87 pc; Number of fresh cases see a fall across State 

Published: 14th February 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s overall positivity rate plunged to 6.18 per cent on Sunday after showing declining trends when on February 9, for the first time after January 7, the rate fell to 6.20 per cent.
The day positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 tests in a day) has fallen to 2.31 from a high of 32 per cent, about a month ago when the Omicron variant was raging.

The state’s recovery rate, which was 90.04 per cent on January 27, has shot up to 98.08 per cent, recording almost a one percent jump on consecutive days from January 27 to 29, and then again from February 1 to 3.Compounding the improvement is the number of active cases that witnessed the highest drop from 3,28,711 on January 27 to 35,697 on Sunday, witnessing a double-figure percentage drop on the trot with the highest 19.07 per cent being recorded in this period on February 1. The active cases dropped from 38,747 on Saturday to 35,697, recording a drop of 7.87 per cent, a day after witnessing a drop of 13.06 per cent.

B’luru logs 1,059 new cases
Bengaluru reported just 1,059 fresh cases. On January 3, the state capital reported 1,041 cases, marking a steep ascent to the third wave peak. The city saw the highest number of daily new cases added on 
January 20 when 30,540 cases were reported.

The city’s active cases too have dropped from 1,05,125 on February 1 to 14,230 cases, with February 4 seeing a massive drop of 27.79 per cent from 71,525 cases the previous day to 51,645. The recovery rate has increased from 92.95 per cent on February 1 to 98.24 per cent on Sunday.

1,115 Omicron cases detected
A total of 5,996 samples were genome-sequenced since it began in mid-December 2021. The labs have found 1,115 cases to be of Omicron variant and its sublineages (BA.1.529, 807; BA.1, 89; and BA.2, 219); 4,431 of Delta variant and its sub-lineages; 156 of Alpha variant; eight of Beta variant; and 286 of other variants including the ETA/Kappa/Pango. However, the department officials said genome sequencing only determines the trend as samples are taken from a 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid Surge Omicron TPR Covid Test
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp