Pillion rider killed in road mishap near Kengeri

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old pillion rider died after the speeding bike crashed into a car in Kengeri on Sunday. The biker, Sunil, escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Harshit, who hails from Mandya and was working as a mason in the city.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred early in the morning. The pair were passing on NICE road and Harshit was carrying iron rods on the bike. Sunil tried to overtake a car, the iron rods placed horizontally on the bike, brushed against the vehicle. Sunil lost balance due to the collision.

The duo fell down and Harshit, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. A case of negligence driving has been registered against Sunil for rash driving and further investigations about the incident are on.